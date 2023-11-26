UP ATS NABS 2 MEN ACCUSED OF SPYING FOR PAK INTELLIGENCE AGENCY

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two persons for their alleged links to Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI. The accused, identified as Riyazuddin and Amrit Gill, an auto driver, have been accused of spying for ISI.

According to ATS, Gill has been suspected of conveying sensitive news including information about tankers and weapons of the Indian Army to the Pakistani agency. On the other hand, Riyazuddin, a resident of Ghaziabad, has been suspected of passing on the money received from ISI to the spies.

Earlier, ATS had arrested Wasillah on charges of funding espionage from Lucknow.

Special DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said that UP ATS was collecting information about spies working for Pakistani intelligence agency in India and those funding them. Investigations revealed that Rs 70 lakh was transferred to the bank accounts of Riyazuddin and Izharul, a Bihar resident currently lodged in Bettiah jail, between March 2022 and April 2022 from an unidentified source.

During investigation, ATS found that money was transferred from Riyazuddin's account to Punjab-based auto driver Gill. Gill has been accused of sending sensitive information about Indian Army's tanks and weapons to Pakistani intelligence agency. ATS arrested Gill from Bathinda in Punjab and brought him to Lucknow on transit remand.