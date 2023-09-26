UTTAR PRADESH ATS ARRESTS FORMER CONTRACT ARMY EMPLOYEE FOR SELLING INTELLIGENCE TO ISI

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Shailesh alias Shailendra, who had worked as a porter on contract in the Indian Army, on Tuesday was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) for allegedly sharing information with ISI.

Shailesh, who described himself as an Army man, was posted on a contractual basis in Arunachal Pradesh and while staying there, he had collected a lot of intelligence. After this, Shailesh came in contact with Pakistani ISI agent and was sharing several important information, officials of the UP ATS said.

UP ATS Chief Mohit Aggarwal in a press statement said that recently many agents working for Pakistani intelligence agency ISI were arrested from Gonda and Mumbai and they were being interrogated. During the interrogation, it came to light about Shailesh, a resident of Kasganj, was providing many intelligence information to Pakistan. Shailesh shared important information related to the army to Pakistani intelligence agency ISI through WhatsApp and Facebook, the UP ATS chief added.

Shailesh worked as a temporary supporter in the Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh for about nine months. Mohit Aggarwal, who is Additional Director General rank-officer, added that Shailesh does not hold any post in the Indian Army. "Despite this, in his social media profile he has described himself as serving in the Indian Army. Not only this, in the profile photo, Shailesh had put his photo in the uniform of the Indian Army," he added.