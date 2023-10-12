Lucknow: Two Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the country on Indian identity were arrested from the Deoband by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), the police said on Thursday. The foreign nationals were living in Uttar Pradesh with the help of fake documents.

According to the ATS, the two foreign nationals were hiding in Uttar Pradesh posing as Indian citizens and were associated with the International Human Trafficking Syndicate. The two accused have been identified as Sheikh Najeeb-ul-Haq and Abu Huraira. Both of them were arrested after interrogating Bangladeshi national Adil Mohammad alias Adil Ur Rehman, who was earlier arrested in Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh ATS chief Mohit Aggarwal said, "Adil Ur Rehman who was hiding in Varanasi after infiltrating from Bangladesh, was arrested a few days ago. A few fake documents were recovered from his possession. During the interrogation, he said that Bangladeshi nationals Sheikh Najeeb ul Haq and Abu Huraira asked him to make the documents." Adil further told ATS that both of them were living in Deoband as Indian citizens.