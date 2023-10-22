Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): A chopped body of a teenage girl stuffed in a trolley bag was found in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place in the Bairia police station area. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand, the villagers found a red trolley bag lying in the field 200 metres from Dayachhapra on Sunday morning. The villagers then informed the police of the Bairiya police station. The Superintendent of Police and the team reached the spot.

The police recovered a chopped decomposed body inside the bag. The forensic team was called to the spot to collect the evidence and the body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem. The police said that it was difficult to identify the deceased. The police further stated that there was a garland around the neck of the deceased.