New Delhi: A woman was found dead Friday morning with her hands and legs tied with metal chains near a municipal corporation-run school in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, police said. The body of the woman, in her late 30s, was spotted by a passerby, who informed police at about 8.45 am, they said.

The body was found near the wall of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi school in Tilak Nagar, police said. The spot was inspected by forensic and crime teams as well as doctors from the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Police said the body was decomposed and it appeared that the killer or killers tried to disfigure the victim's face.

"The upper portion of the body was wrapped with a black plastic poly bag. She was wearing a one piece knee length gown. A sexual assault on the woman cannot be ascertained at this point in time," said a police officer. The body was sent to a hospital and efforts were being made to ascertain the woman's identity.

Police have accessed from the spot a CCTV footage which shows some people coming in a car and dumping the body. The officer said it appeared that the woman was already dead and that her body was brought only to dump. Police have got the vehicle's registration number with the help of the CCTV footage. "Efforts are being made to nab the accused persons," the officer added.