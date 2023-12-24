Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): The nationwide jubilation surrounding the consecration of Ramlala’s life has not only brought immense joy across the country but has also notably impacted the tourism industry. The newly built temple in Ayodhya will be opened for devotees after the concentration of Ramlala's idol on January 22, 2024.

The visible effect of this can be seen in the bookings, with both Kashi and Ayodhya completely booked until March, indicating a surge in travel interest. However, the spiralling demand has led to a substantial rise in hotel fares, particularly in Ayodhya, where prices have soared to almost Rs 1 lakh.

The escalating expenses have prompted tour operators to advise visitors, both domestic and international, to defer their plans to visit Ayodhya until after March. The overwhelming demand for Ramlala’s darshan has prompted the government to take measures to ensure security, including the cancellation of some hotel bookings in Ayodhya.

In response, to the soaring expenses and limited accommodations options, tour operators in Varanasi have devised a new strategy. They’ve curated a 2-night, 3-day tour package that includes a visit to Kashi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya, allowing travellers to experience both Varanasi and Ayodhya without the exorbitant costs.



Santosh Singh the director of Spiritual Tour, shared insights into the booking trends, stating that Varanasi, earlier known as Kashi Dham, has now garnered advanced bookings due to the emergence of Ayodhya Dham, Bookings for January, February, and March are steadily pouring in for packages ranging from 2 nights and 3 days to 7 nights and 8 days, encompassing visits to both Varanasi and Ayodhya.

However, Singh highlighted the challenges arising from expensive accommodations in Ayodhya, noting that even a minimum package for two individuals, covering Varanasi and Ayodhya, noting that even a minimum package for two individuals, covering Varanasi and Ayodhya for 2 nights and 3 days costs at least Rs 8,000 per person. He acknowledged the discomfort many guests faced due to soaring hotel rates, prompting a rethink in the booking strategy.

Plans are now devised to guide tourists from Varanasi to Ayodhya and onward to Prayagraj, bypassing the costly accommodations. Singh appealed to travellers to consider planning their Ayodhya visit post-March to ensure better arrangements within their budget.

He emphasized that delaying visits until after March would not only provide travellers with more feasible accommodation options but also facilitate an unhurried and crowd-free exploration of Ayodhya, particularly advantageous for foreign tourists.