UTTARAKHAND GUEST HOUSE IN AYODHYA FOR DEVOTEES VISITING NEWLY BUILT RAM TEMPLE

Dehradun: Ahead of the grand inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, the Uttarakhand government has decided to build a state guest house in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya for the devotees from the state visiting the temple. It was already received the Uttar Pradesh government's nod in this regard.

The construction work of the Ram Temple is at the final stage and it will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2024. PM Modi will perform the first 'aarti' of Ram Lalla on the occasion.

A few months ago, the Uttarakhand government had requested Uttar Pradesh to provide 4000 square metre land for setting up a state guest house. The Uttar Pradesh government has identified a plot located about 6.5 kilometres away from the newly built Ram temple. After which, an inspection was conducted by the Uttarakhand officials at the proposed plot.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has already said that Uttarakhand state guest house will be built near the Ayodhya Ram temple so that people from Uttarakhand can stay in Ayodhya when they go there to visit the Ram temple. A state guest house will ensure that people would not have any problem finding accommodation in Ayodhya.