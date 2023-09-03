Aligarh: A group of six eunuchs allegedly chopped off the genitals of a youth who used to accompany their rival group for dancing at wedding events. After the incident, the accused left the youth in an unconscious state and fled.

On regaining consciousness, the youth filed a complaint at Jawa police station. Police have filed a case against the accused and an investigation has been initiated in this matter.

The youth hails from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district and has been going to events with eunuchs for dancing and singing in the district for the last 14 years. On August 25, when he was going from Rampur to his village in Bulandshahr, a group of eunuchs came in a car from behind and stopped him. They then sedated him and chopped off his genitals after he fell unconscious. After the incident, they fled from the spot leaving the youth in an unconscious state.

The accused have been identified as Chavanni, Anita, Muskaan, Shivam, Simran and Gayatri. The youth filed a police complaint against the eunuchs on August 31.

Civil Line circle officer, Ashok Kumar Singh said prima facie it seems that the incident is a fallout of an ongoing dispute between two groups of eunuchs over gaining control in the area. The youth fell victim in this dispute between the two groups of eunuchs, police said.

Police have registered a case based on the victim's complaint. Necessary legal action will be taken after the youth's medical examination, police said. The case is being probed from all angles, police added.