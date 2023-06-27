Bulandshahr: A married woman allegedly cut off his paramour's genitals in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. The injured youth was immediately taken to a doctor from where he was referred to a hospital in New Delhi. After the incident, a complaint was lodged at the Jahangirabad police station by the victim's brother-in-law. The accused woman is on the run after the incident, the police said.

The accused woman, who stays at a village in the Jahangirabad area in Bulandshahr district, was married to a youth living in a town about two years ago. The couple's conjugal life was going on smoothly. Later, the woman fell in love with a youth, who was staying next door to her husband's house.

It was alleged that the woman eloped with her beau about two months ago. They stayed together for a week in another place. While staying together, differences started brewing between the duo. An altercation took place between them over petty issues, which led to the separation. The woman returned to her husband's house and began living with him. After a lot of persuasion, the woman's husband allowed her entry to the house.

On Monday late evening, peeved at her lover's infidelity, the woman called him at a place behind the school located in the town. Again an argument broke out between the duo and the woman attacked her paramour's genitals with a sharp weapon. She then fled from the spot, leaving the victim bleeding profusely.

Somehow, the injured was rushed to a private nursing home. Where the doctors after providing him first-aid, referred the patient to a private hospital in New Delhi. His condition was stated to be critical. The SHO Aditya Bansal said that a case was registered against the accused woman based on a complaint lodged by the injured's brother-in-law. The police said they will nab the woman, who is at large.

