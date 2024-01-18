New Delhi: Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, the Indian Railways has made elaborate security arrangements at the Ayodhya railway station.

Several safety measures have been taken up to keep a strict vigil and monitor round-the-clock at the station during the ceremony, officials said here on Thursday.

Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force personnel have been deployed in and around the station and as many CCTV cameras installed for surveillance, the officials said.

"It is expected that thousands of guests will come from various parts of the country to attend the ceremony. The railways and UP Police have tightened the security in a bid to prevent any untoward happening," added officials.

Recently, railways have notified the public that keeping in view the security arrangements and crowd management restrictions are imposed on all types of parcel handling activities at Ayodhya Cantonment from January 20 to 31.

“Parcel Godowns and platforms shall remain free of parcel packages and packings in the wake of special arrangements, restriction is imposed on both inward and outward parcel traffic including leased SLRs and VPs (including demand VPs) at the stations Outward parcel booking is restricted from January 18 to 31 from Ayodhya Cantt station,” Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Railways.

Informing about the restrictions, railways said that the restriction is also applicable to all types of parcel handling and trains originating from other divisions and zones, having stoppages for loading and unloading facilities at Ayodhya Cantt and Prayagraj Sangam (PYGS) stations.