SHANKARACHARYA AVIMUKTESHWARANANDA WRITES TO RAM MANDIR TRUST QUESTIONING NEED OF NEW IDOL

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Amid the political slugfest over the consecration of Ram Mandir, top Shankaracharyas decided to not be a part of the consecration ceremony scheduled to take place on January 22 in Ayodhya. Shankaracharya Avimukteshwarananda has written to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust questioning the need for a new idol to be consecrated when Ram Lalla is already present there.

In a two-page letter, the Shankaracharya demanded that the temple committee answer six questions posted by him. Despite being unhappy about the holy event scheduled for January 22, he has stated that he would be visiting Ayodhya after the ceremony.

He also stated that a Muslim watchman had given testimony to the already existing idol at the Ram Janmabhoomi. Two days ago, a political slug-fest arose when top Shankaracharyas decided not to be a part of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha that is scheduled to take place in Ayodhya expressing their aversion to the fact that the runup to the holy event didn't follow the rules of Sanatana Dharma.

Shankaracharyas of Shri Shringeri Sharada Peeth in Karnataka, Dwarka Sharda Peeth in Gujarat, Jyotir Peeth in Uttarakhand and Govardhan Peeth in Odisha decided not to attend the ceremony.