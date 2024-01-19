Ram Lalla idol with Vishnu tilak unveiled ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Ram Lalla idol with Vishnu tilak unveiled ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Ayodhya: Lord Ram Lalla idol's face unveiled ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Temple event in Ayodhya on Friday. The idol was placed in the sanctum sanctorum amid chanting of prayers on Thursday.
The 51-inch idol depicts Lord Ram as a five-year-old child in a standing posture. The idol, made of black stone, is sculpted by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj.
The idol carries various religious symbols including Om, Chakra, Sankh, Gada, Swastik, Ganesh, Hanuman and Kamala Nayan.
More to follow...
