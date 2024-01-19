Hyderabad: India’s ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday received an invitation to attend the Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on January 22.

BJP Tamil Nadu State Vice President Venkatraman C expressed his excitement by sharing a picture with Ashwin on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter and wrote, “Excited to stand alongside BJP State Secretary Shri. @suryahsg in presenting a heartfelt invitation and Akshathai to the esteemed cricketer Shri @ashwinravi99 for the Ayodhya Rama Temple #PranaPratishta."

Earlier, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad had also shared his picture with the invitation for Ram Mandir Consecration ceremony on Twitter, saying, “It was a hope and a desire, that in my lifetime Ram Mandir consecration happens. And what a moment, not only is the consecration happening on 22nd January, but I have the great fortune and blessings to be able to attend India’s greatest moment in my lifetime. Thank you for the invitation. Jai Shree Ram.”

Veteran batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have also been invited for the grand function on January 22 while legendary Sachin Tendulkar, former India skipper MS Dhoni and Venkatesh Prasad have also received the invitation for grand ceremony of Ram Temple in the holy city.

Apart from cricketers, many bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda have been invited for the mega event.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will commence on Tuesday, a week prior to the main ceremony. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General secretary, Champat Rai said that the Ram temple will be open for 'darshan' for the public from January 23.

"The 'Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm. PM Modi and others present on the occasion will express their thoughts after the ceremony. As per tradition, gifts in 1000 baskets have come from Nepal's Janakpur and areas of Mithila. On Jan 20 and 21 darshan will remain closed to public,"Rai said.