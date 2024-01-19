RAM TEMPLE CONSECRATION HOLIDAY FOR ALL GOVT EMPLOYEES IN MP CHANDIGARH CHHATTISGARH ON JAN 22

Hyderabad: With less than 100 hours left for the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, several states have announced a holiday for government employees on January 22. The Madhya Pradesh government issued a notice announcing that all the government offices will remain closed on January 22 till 2:30 pm in the wake of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The notice issued on Thursday read, "The state government hereby declares a half-day holiday in all government offices on January 22, 2024 (Monday) till 02.30 pm on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha programme of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya."

All government offices, boards and corporations under the Chandigarh Union Territory administration will also remain closed on January 22. "The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 22 across the country. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all government offices, boards, corporations, institutions, including industrial establishments, under the Chandigarh administration will be closed on January 22," stated the order issued by the UT's Home Department.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced on Thursday that "All government offices will remain closed till 2:30 pm on January 22 given the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The purpose behind this is that all the people can see the programme and participate in it...," Sai said.

Earlier, the Rajasthan government declared a half-day holiday in the state on January 22 for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announced at the BJP Legislature Party meeting held at the party's headquarters here on Thursday night.