Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Intelligence agencies have issued high alert ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ayodhya trip on December 30. The Prime Minister will be in Ayodhya for three hours to inaugurate the newly-innovated Ayodhya railway station and airport.

The circumspection came in the wake of the Parliament security breach during the Monsoon session and the recent explosion outside the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi.

These incidents have been a wake-up call for the authorities and they want to leave nothing to chances. Meticulous monitoring in Ayodhya has already begun. Along with NSG, ATS, STF commandos (NSG-ATS STF commandos team deployed) have been deployed.

All these agencies have been instructed not to be lackadaisical when it comes to security. According to Special DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar, stringent security arrangements have been prepared for the Prime Minister's event.

A team of 3 DIGs, 17 SPs, 40 ASPs, 82 Deputy SPs, 90 Inspectors, 325 Sub-Inspectors, 33 women SIs, 2000 constables, 450 traffic police personnel, 14 company PAC and six companies of paramilitary forces have been posted in Ayodhya.

In view of anticipated attacks, there is stricter vigilance on Ayodhya. The city resemble an Army cantonment with several important events leading to the consecration of the Ram Mandir on January 22.