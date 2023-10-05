NIA RAIDS THREE PLACES IN FATEHPUR PICKS UP THREE FOR QUESTIONING

Fatehpur: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids in three different places of Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur and has picked up three people, including father and son for questioning. Among them is a relative of the retired jailer. The three are suspected to be associated with the banned organisation, SIMI (Student Islamic Movement of India).

The NIA has picked up Salim Asghar, along with Abdul Rehman and his son Abdul Arman, on the suspicion of having links with the banned organisation SIMI. Abdul Rehman works as an employee in Vikas Bhawan of the district. His son does private work in Hyderabad has recently returned home. Salim Asgar is a relative of a retired jailer. Earlier, he used to work as property dealer.