New Delhi: To further strengthen India's fight against terrorism, terrorist-gangsters nexus, and human trafficking, the DGPs of 14 States, all Anti Terror Squad (ATS) chiefs, and representatives of all States and UTs are participating in a major conference in New Delhi on Thursday to chalk out a future strategy.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is organising a two-day long anti-terror conference at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan at Chanakyapuri here. The conference was inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah today.

Dismantling of terror ecosystem, good practice in terror investigations, terror funding trends and countermeasures, the use of UAPA and other legal provisions to counter terror and crime, as well as harvesting investive intelligence through digital forensics and data analytics are among five topics to be discussed in the two-day Anti-Terror Conference 2023.

RAW chief, IB chief, intelligence officials from all paramilitary forces, NSG, Army and others are participating in the conference. Sources in the government told ETV Bharat that the conference has been divided into five sessions for detailed discussion to chalk out further strategy.

Security issues including Khalistani terrorism, drug trafficking, terrorist-gangster nexus, human trafficking, and hawala connection with terrorism will be discussed during the two-day long conference. The meeting aims to further strengthen the cooperation and coordination between different intelligence agencies across India.

Case studies on targeted killings, infiltration of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, Gorakhnath Temple attack in Uttar Pradesh, espionage, challenges in detection and investigations of transnational crimes, Khalistani terrorism, Left Wing Extremism as well as illegal arms manufacturing and trafficking issues will be presented by officers of NIA and state organizations like CB-CID, STF and ATS in the two sessions being held on Thursday.

"The Modi government is firmly committed to rooting out terrorism from our country. Will inaugurate the '3rd Anti-terror Conference' hosted by NIA in New Delhi today and illustrate Modi Ji's vision behind the policy of zero tolerance for terrorism adopted by our nation," Home Minister Amit Shah posted on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday morning.