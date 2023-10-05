New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has dashed a letter to all States and Union Territories to provide adequate security to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials following reports that many of the officials have been receiving threats from terror groups. The officials have also been receiving threats from Naxals also, sources privy to the development, told ETV Bharat.

The MHA letter, according to the sources, has asked the authorities to provide adequate security to the officials. It was highlighted in the communication to provide security to the officials during raids and search operations, especially in remote areas.

The sources said that terror outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in connivance with foreign terror groups are trying to gather information about NIA officers apart from other Central and State intelligence units. The officials also highlighted the threat from Al-Badr to target NIA officials in Kashmir.

It is worth mentioning that senior Indian officials have been facing a similar threat from Khalistani groups on foreign soil. The NIA, of late, has launched a massive crackdown against Khalistani terrorists and gangsters across India. Apart from launching crackdowns and raids, the NIA has also been confiscating assets and properties of terrorists and gangsters.