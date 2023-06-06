MINOR GIRL DIES DURING ALLEGED GANGRAPE BY THREE YOUTH IN UPS BASTI ONE ACCUSED HELD

Basti: In a shocking incident, three youth allegedly gangraped a 12-year-old girl leading to her death in a village in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said. Police have arrested one accused in the case while hunt for the two accused is going on. A police official said that the incident took place in Gaur police station area of the district on Monday evening.

Sources said that the girl had gone to the market to buy vegetables from home. When the girl did not reach home till late evening, the relatives started searching for her. Later, her body was found in the backyard of the house of a villager in the village. An official said that on notice, a team of police was rushed to the spot to probe the case.

The team investigating the case has found blood stains on the doors and windows of the house behind which the body was found. Besides, traces of blood have also been found on the way to the village school. The relatives of the girl lodged a complaint against three youths Monu Sahni, Rajan Nishad and Kundan Singh at the police station while accusing them of raping and murdering the girl.

Police said that the phones of the three accused were found switched off. It is alleged that after committing the incident, all the three accused fled from the village. SP Gopal Chowdhary said that one accused Monu Sahni has been arrested. During interrogation, Monu told police that he had known the girl for eight months.

The accused said that on the fateful day, he called the girl to a desolate place where he raped her. During the rape, the girl's health deteriorated and she died, he said. The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for postmortem. The search is on for two other accused.