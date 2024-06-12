Will PM Modi Visit Manipur After Bhagwat's Remarks, Asks Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on the situation in the north-eastern state.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addressing a press conference in Mumbai (ETV Bharat)

Addressing a press conference here, the former Maharashtra Chief minister also sought to know what was the difference on the ground after the abrogation of Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Manipur plunged into violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023. Since then, nearly 200 persons have been killed, while thousands have been displaced following large scale arson that has gutted homes and government buildings. Fresh violence was reported from Jiribam in Manipur over the past few days.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Bhagwat has expressed concern over peace eluding Manipur even after one year and said the situation in the strife-torn north eastern state must be considered with priority.

"Mohan Bhagwat has said that Manipur is burning. He has at least said this after a year. Will the prime minister and home minister not go there?" Thackeray asked. Referring to the situation in Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir, he said if Modi can't handle it, then he has no right to be the prime minister for the third term.

Thackeray claimed Jammu and Kashmir is on the boil. "Lives are being lost. Who is responsible for the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir?" the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader asked.

"I am concerned about the future of the country and not about the future of the NDA government," he said. Officials on Wednesday said a CRPF jawan was killed and six security personnel were injured in two overnight encounters with terrorists in Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, nine persons were killed and 33 injured as terrorists struck a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday evening, opening fire on the vehicle which fell into a gorge.

Thackeray also said there were no differences in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and the NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar, over candidates for the upcoming state legislative council polls to four constituencies. There is no difference, he asserted.

It is a fact there was a loose connection in the dialogue (among the MVA partners), Thackeray said, adding that he was not here after the Lok Sabha polls. During this time, all parties declared their candidates and nominations had to be filed within the stipulated time, he said.

The deadline for filing nominations was June 7. Voting will be held on June 26 and results will be declared on July 1. The biennial elections to four legislative council seats - Mumbai Graduates, Konkan Graduates, Mumbai Teachers and Nashik Teachers - became necessary as terms of the sitting members are expiring in July.

The Congress on Tuesday expressed displeasure over Thackeray "unilaterally" announcing Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates for the legislative council polls in the Konkan Graduates and Nashik Teachers' constituencies, demanding their withdrawal from the race. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole claimed he had attempted to contact Thackeray when the candidates were announced, but the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief was abroad.

According to Patole, the Congress had finalised the candidature of Sandeep Gulve for the Nashik Teachers' constituency and informed Thackeray, but the latter inducted Gulve into the Shiv Sena (UBT) without any discussions and fielded him as their candidate. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has nominated MLC Anil Parab and J M Abhyankar for the Mumbai Graduates and Mumbai Teachers constituencies, respectively. Parab is a former state transport minister, and Abhyankar heads the Shiv Sena (UBT) teachers' cell.