Madhya Pradesh CRPF Jawan Killed in Kathua Encounter Was Lone Earning Hand in Family

Chhindwara: As CRPF jawan Kabirdas Uike was killed in the ongoing fierce encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, his family back home including his old mother and wife besides two sisters in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara are in dire straits.

Kabirdas Uike, a resident of Pulpuldoh in Chhindwara, has been martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. Besides Uike, two terrorists have also been gunned down by the security forces while the operation is still on. The firefight broke out on Tuesday night shortly after terrorists attacked Saida Sukhal village in Hiranagar, Kathua injuring one civilian there.

Uike was among the five soldiers injured in the intial exchange of fire and died during treatment. His death has left the family in distress as Uike was the only earning hand in the family.

According to the villagers, martyr Kabir Das Uike was married four years ago. His father has already passed away. Besides his wife, Uike is survived by an old mother and two sisters. Since the family came across the tragic death of Uike, the family members are desperately waiting for the mortal remains of the slain trooper. Martyr Kabir Das joined CRPF in 2011 and was 35 years old.

Reports said that terrorists on Tuesday tried to take a family hostage in Shahid Sukhal, a village in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. Somehow the family escaped from the terrorists even as the security forces were also informed by the locals. In the ensuing encounter, five soldiers were injured of whom Kabir Das Uike died during treatment.

Pertinently, only last month, another soldier—Vicky Pahad, a resident of Noniya Karbal in Chhindwara, posted as a corporal in the Indian Air Force was killed in the militant attack on 5 May in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The twin killings have caused a wave of mourning in the Madhya Pradesh district.