Bride-to-be Sonakshi Joins 'All Eyes on Vaishno Devi Attack' Trend, Kareena, Shilpa, Zoya Condemn Reasi Terror Attack

Hyderabad: In the aftermath of the Reasi terror attack, social media platforms have been filled with various trends. Following the 'All Eyes on Reasi' trend, netizens and celebrities have now joined the 'All Eyes on Vaishno Devi Attack' trend. Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is the latest to join the movement. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Zoya Akhtar are among the other celebrities who have condemned the Reasi terror attack in strong terms.

Taking to Instagram Story on Wednesday, Sonakshi Sinha shared the 'All Eyes on Vaishno Devi Attack' image, accompanied by a powerful message that read, "Violence is never the answer." The image, which has been shared by over two million users on Instagram, serves as a stark reminder of the dire consequences faced by the victims and their families. Actor Varun Dhawan has also lent his support to the cause by sharing the image.

Sonakshi Sinha's IG Story (Instagram)

Varun Dhawan's IG Story (Instagram)

Kareena expressed her heartbreak on her Instagram Story, writing, "Heartbroken. The attack in Reasi is a reminder, that humanity suffers when violence prevails." Zoya Akhtar, meanwhile, conveyed her grief through a heartbroken emoji and simply wrote, "REASI".

Kareena Kapoor Khan's IG Story (Instagram)

Zoya Akhtar's IG Story (Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty dropped a collage of the incident and wrote, "Profoundly heartbroken by the violence against innocent pilgrims in Reasi. Such acts of terror are repugnant and reprehensible. Praying for the souls of the departed and sending my deepest sympathies to their families."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's IG Story (Instagram)

Nushrratt Bharuccha also expressed her outrage, writing, "Unimaginable. Beyond heartbreaking. The attack in Reasi proves the path of violence is paved with the suffering of innocent people. My heart goes out to all the families affected.... Human suffering due to violence must end."

Nushrratt Bharuccha's IG Story (Instagram)

Mrunal Thakur paid tribute to bus driver Vijay Kumar, who displayed extraordinary courage in the face of terror. Vijay, who was shot by the terrorists straight on his head, was wrapped in a national flag for his sacrifice in Reasi. Mrunal wrote, "Many lives were saved because of him. Strength and prayers for his family."

Mrunal Thakur's IG Story (Instagram)

The Reasi terror attack, which resulted in nine fatalities after a bus carrying pilgrims to a temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district fell into a gorge, has drawn widespread condemnation across the nation. The incident has sparked a wave of outrage and sorrow, with several celebrities expressing their support for the victims and their families.