Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday attached a flat of Vikas Singh, an accomplice of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Gomti Nagar. This flat has been confiscated by NIA.

The probe agency is leaving no stones unturned to crack the whip on Bishnoi and his gang. The attachment of Vikas Singh's flat is part of its endeavour. A history sheeter Vikas has a record of being involved in nefarious crimes.

According to NIA investigation, Vikas was involved in the attack of the headquarters of Punjab Police. Apart from this, he also faces allegations of sheltering terrorists. The miscreants, including the accused used rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) to destroy the police headquarters.

As per reports, Vikas' loyalty to Bishnoi is well known. Time and again, he has executed orders passed by his boss.

A trusted aide of Bishoi, Vikas had bought a flat in Park View Apartment located in Gomtinagar Extension in the year 2017. The flat is in the name of Vikas's wife Anju Singh. The NIA plans to come down heavily on more gangsters in the days to come.