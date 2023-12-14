SIT REPORT ON WHETHER LAWRENCE BISHNOI INTERVIEWS WERE CONDUCTED INSIDE PUNJAB JAIL TO BE SUBMITTED IN HC

Chandigarh: The investigation report of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's TV interview allegedly from a jail in Punjab would be submitted before the high court. An SIT formed to probe as to where the interview took place, is learnt to have submitted its report to the state government and this would now to placed before the court.

The TV interviews on March 14 and 17 were in connection to the gangster's alleged involvement in the Sidhu Moosewala case. Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh had criticised the Punjab government for allowing interviews inside the jail while the government had claimed that the interview was not held in a jail in Punjab. Following which, an SIT headed by special DGP conducted an investigation into the matter.

During its last hearing, the Punjab Haryana High Court had summoned the ADGP (Jail) after the investigation was not completed even after eight months of Bishnoi's interviews. Along with this, an order was issued to the administrations of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to submit the details of the steps that have been taken to stop use of mobile phones inside the jail complex. The report of the ADGP (Jail) on illegal mobile use inside the jails would also be submitted in the high court. The report will also lay down the steps that are being taken to stop this practice.