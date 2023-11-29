Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Sunday received another threat from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi through a Facebook post following which the 'Tiger 3' actor's security has been reviewed, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.

Mumbai Police have already provided him with Y-plus security due to the previous threats from the gangster. "Bollywood Actor Salman Khan received a threat through a Facebook post after which his security has been reviewed," Mumbai police said. A Facebook account claiming to be of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi issued a threat to the actor on Sunday, the police said.

The social media post which was addressed to Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal said in a post, "You consider Salman Khan a brother, but now it's time for your 'brother' to come and save you," read the Facebook post addressed to Grewal. "This message is also for Salman Khan - don't be in the illusion that Dawood will save you; no one can save you. Your dramatic response to Sidhu Moose Wala's death did not go unnoticed.

"We all know the kind of person he was and the criminal associations he had. You've now landed on our radar. Consider this a trailer; the full film will be released soon. Flee to any country you wish, but remember, death doesn't require a visa; it comes uninvited," the post added. Despite gangster Lawrence Bishnoi serving jail over a drug smuggling case which is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Salman Khan has been receiving death threats for a long time.