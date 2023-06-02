Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said that Khap representatives will meet President Droupadi Murmu and the Central Government regarding action over the wrestlers' protest.

"Khel Committee and Khap Panchayat have come here. We will meet President (Droupadi Murmu) and the Central government here. If they don't take any decision, then we will take the next step. The final decision will be taken after five days of discussion," Tikait said. He further said that protesting women wrestlers will not be "defeated".

"A Khap representative will meet the President and the government. Khap and these women (protesting wrestlers) won't be defeated. More decisions will be taken at Kurukshetra tomorrow" Rakesh Tikait added. A Khap 'Mahapanchayat' to discuss the ongoing protest by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh started in Soram village on Thursday.

Khap leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi attended the Mahapanchayat on Thursday. On Tuesday, Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat went to Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar along with their supporters to immerse their medals in the Ganga river.

But after farm leaders persuaded them not to take the drastic step, the wrestlers decided not to throw their medals in the river. The farm leaders have sought five days' time to address their grievances. The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against WFI chief Singh. While the first FIR relates to allegations by a minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second is related to outraging modesty.

However, Singh on Thursday alleged that the protesting wrestlers are changing their "demands and language" continuously and added that he still stands by his statement that he will hang himself if even one of the allegations against him is proven to be true. "...First they (protesting wrestlers) had some other demand and later they demanded something else. They are changing their demands and language continuously. I had said that if even one case against me gets proven, I will hang myself...I stand by my statement..," said Brij Bhushan to media in Gonda. (ANI)