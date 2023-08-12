IGNOU INTRODUCES BACHELOR COURSES IN APPLIED SKILLS FOR AGNIVEERS SAYS REGIONAL DIRECTOR

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has come up with skill-based Bachelor's degree courses for Agniveer recruiters. Giving details about the course, Dr Upendra Nabha Tripathi, IGNOU's Regional Director in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, said the university has signed an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, to conduct courses for Angiveer recruiters joining the three wings of the Armed forces.

Under the Agniveer scheme, those joining the armed forces can also secure bachelor's degrees in various streams. Several young aspirants keen on joining the Army, Navy or Air Force under the Agniveer Yojana will now be able to continue their studies even after joining the military service. The Union Ministry of Education said that a course curriculum has been prepared for the Agniveer recruiters to complete their degree courses even while in the service.

The special initiative has been taken by Indira Gandhi National Open University for Agniveers. Speaking about the admission process and subjects being offered by the university, the IGNOu's regional director further said that five courses have been introduced by the institution and the online admission process has begun.

The courses being introduced include Bachelor of Arts Applied Skills (BAAS), Bachelor of Commerce Applied Skills (BComAS), Bachelor of Science Applied Skills (BScAS), and Bachelor of Arts Tourism Management. "The Agniveers can secure any of these degrees while in service. They can opt for the course as per their choice. Candidates can apply online at the website http://ignou-deference.smarth.edue.in. The last date for registration is August 21. Info regarding admission fees and eligibility criteria is available on the IGNOU website. Besides, the regional centre located at BHU can also be contacted for the same. Candidates can also call on helpline numbers 0542-2368622, 2369629," said the director.