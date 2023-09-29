Hapur: In a suspected case of 'honour killing', Uttar Pradesh police arrested the mother and brother of a girl, who was set on fire by them at a field near their house in a village in Hapur. The girl is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident took place at Nawada Khurd village in Hapur under Bahadurgarh police station area. Hapur ASP Rajkumar said that the girl's family was against her relationship with a youth. The girl's mother and her brother took her to a field and set her ablaze after pouring petrol over her, he added.

According to locals, when the family members came to know about her relationship with a youth, they became furious. They took her to the field and beat her up before pouring petrol over her. They then set her on fire. The girl cried out for help and started running around the field but there was nobody around at that time.

The villagers said that when they heard her crying, they rushed to the field but she was already in flames. They immediately informed the police. Seeing the police arrive at the spot, the girl's mother and brother tried to run away. But, the villagers caught hold of the two and handed them over to the police.

Police said that the mother-son duo have been taken into custody and are currently being interrogated. A case has been registered in this connection.