UTTAR PRADESH HONOUR KILLING GIRL BOYFRIEND KILLED BY HER FATHER BROTHER 2 ARRESTED

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): In a suspected case of honour killing, a girl and her boyfriend were allegedly killed by her father and brother in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

While the boy's body was thrown into the nearby sugarcane field, the girl's body was carried 20 km to Ayodhya where it was cremated on the banks of Saryu river. The girl's father Kriparam and brother Raghav have been arrested and probe is underway, police said.

The incident took place in Mahnoun village under Dhanepur police station area in Gonda. Superintendent of police Ankit Mittal said parents of Satish (19), a resident of Mahnoun village told police that their son was missing since Sunday. Based on their complaint, police initiated an investigation and questioned the girl's family, Mittal said.

"Satish was in a relationship with the girl but her family strongly opposed it. While interrogating the girl's family, it was found that the girl had called him at her house on Sunday evening. When the girl's family came to know that the boy was in the house to meet the girl, they became furious. The girl's father and brother beat up Satish and the girl. Then, they strangled the two with a rope," Mittal said.

He said that after killing the two, the family took Satish's body to a sugarcane field, located a km away and hid it behind the bushes on Sunday. The girl's body was taken 20 km away to Ayodhya and cremated her on the banks of Saryu river on Monday. "The accused father and his son have been arrested. Both the bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem," Mittal added.

During interrogation, the girl's father and brother accepted that they killed their daughter and her boyfriend for family honour, police said.

Also Read: Honour killing: Couple killed in MP's Morena, bodies dumped in river

According to sources, Satish was having an affair with the girl for the last two years. When he did not return home, his family members became worried. Satish's mother Prabhavati said that they searched for her son everywhere. "When we came to know that the girl too was not at her house but her family members were not concerned, we became suspicious. After which, we informed the police," Prabhavati said.