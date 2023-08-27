Kolar (Karnataka): In a suspected case of 'honour' killing, a man from a village in Karnataka was arrested for allegedly killing his 19-year-old daughter as she was in a relationship with a youth from a different caste, police said. The girl's body was exhumed from the grave two days after her death and sent for post-mortem on Sunday.

The accused identified as Venkatesh Gowda along with two of his associates killed the girl and buried her in haste on August 25, police said. The villagers informed police after they found the girl missing for two days.

The incident took place in Totli village of Karnataka's Kolar district. According to police, Ramya (19) had an affair with a youth, who was from a different caste. When Ramya's parents learnt about her relationship, they opposed it and warned her against talking to the youth.

"However when her parents found that she was continuing her relationship with the youth despite their warnings, they became enraged. Fearing social stigma, the girl's father killed her with the help of two of his associates, Mohan, and Choude Gowda," police said. The girl was killed and immediately cremated on August 25.

After finding the girl missing, the villagers suspected that she had been murdered and informed the police. On information, a team from Kolar Rural police station reached the girl's house and took the girl's father in custody for questioning.

The body of the girl was exhumed from the grave this morning in the presence of Kolar Tehsildar Harshvardhan. Currently, the body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Honour Killing: Girl, boyfriend killed by her father, brother; 2 arrested

"We have arrested Venkatesh Gowda and his associates, Mohan and Choude Gowda in connection with the case. A case has been registered in this regard at the Kolar Rural police station. The cause of death will be revealed after seeing the post-mortem report," an official of the Kolar Rural police station said.