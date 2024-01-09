Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad has claimed to have arrested two former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students, carrying a reward of RS 25,000 each for their alleged links with the terror group IS.

According to UP ATS sources, the accused identified as Amas alias Faraz Ahmed (22), resident of Aligarh, and Abdul Samad Malik (25), resident of Sambhal were arrested on Monday. It is learnt that the accused Amas was arrested from Aligarh while as Malik was nabbed by the UP ATS in Sambhal district of the state. Abdul Samad Malik surrendered before the court after which the ATS team activated the intelligence system and arrested Faraz in Aligarh, an official said.

The official said that the arrests were made following specific intelligence inputs that some people were carrying out “anti-national activities by claiming allegiance to IS”. Following the intelligence inputs, an FIR under various IPC sections was registered against the accused on November 3, 2023. Sources said that seven accused have already been arrested and booked under the stringent UAPA and Arms Act in the case so far, thereby taking the total number of arrests to 9.

ATS sources said that, the accused were preparing an IS module in Aligarh Muslim University and radicalising others to join the outfit. The accused were planning to execute a “major terrorist activity by hatching an anti-national plan,” the ATS said. It is learnt that arrested accused Faraz had graduated in psychology from AMU in 2022 and took the entrance examination for MBA in 2023 while Abdul Samad Malik was pursuing Master’s in social work from AMU.