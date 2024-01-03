UP ATS ISSUES NOTICES TO 11 SUSPECTS OF RADICAL GROUP ALLEGEDLY LINKED TO ISIS

Aurangabad (Maharashtra): The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad has issued notices to 11 people suspected to be part of a radical group linked to ISIS to appear for questioning at the ATS headquarters by January 18. This a fallout of a video clip of a meeting ISIS supporters' meeting held in the city a few days ago that has come to the notice of the Uttar Pradesh ATS.

Following this, there has been an uproar as notices have been issued to these 11 people in the city. Questions are being raised whether there was an attempt to hatch a conspiracy to sabotage the Ram Mandir ceremony?

In September this year, a meeting was held in the city with the aim of carrying out an attack in the month of January in the country. Telangana Police has some evidence in this regard, sources said. The Telangana police got possession of a video in this regard.