ATS NABS SIX WITH COUNTRY MADE WEAPONS AMMUNITION IN MUMBAI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested six persons and recovered country-made weapons and ammunition after raiding a guesthouse in the western suburb of Borivali here, an official said.

The men, who hail from New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, were allegedly planning to commit dacoity in the city, the official said. A team from the ATS conducted a raid at Ellora Guesthouse near Borivali railway station and nabbed the accused in the morning, he said. The team recovered a country-made revolver, two pistols, four magazines, 29 bullets, a knife, a car and other materials from the accused, the official said.