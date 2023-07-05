EX INDIA PACER PRAVEEN KUMAR SON ESCAPE UNHURT AFTER CONTAINER COLLIDES WITH THEIR CAR

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): A speeding container hit former India cricketer Praveen Kumar's car late Tuesday night in Meerut of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. The Meerut-born Praveen Kumar and his son, who were travelling in the car, escaped unhurt.

According to a senior police official, the mishap occurred near the Police Commissioner's residence when the 37-year-old Kumar was heading to Pandav Nagar from his residence in Multan Nagar. "The car got damaged in the accident. Upon receiving the information, we reached the spot," said Circle Officer Arvind Chaurasia of Civil Lines Police Station.

According to Chaurasia, passerby nabbed the driver of the container and handed him over to police. "We will register a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The driver is being taken into custody and will be interrogated," the Circle Officer added.

Praveen Kumar represented India in six Tests, 68 ODIs, and 10 T20s. He has 27 Test wickets, 77 ODI wickets, and 8 T20 wickets to his credit. The right-arm medium pacer also played for Gujarat Lions, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the cash-rich Indian Premier League. In the domestic circuit, Kumar has represented Uttar Pradesh.

Praveen Kumar made his Test debut against West Indies at Kingston in 2011, while he made his debut in the 50-over format against Pakistan at Jaipur in 2007.

