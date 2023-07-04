Agra (Uttar Pradesh) : A fierce collision between a tempo and a car took place on the Saina-Kheragarh road late on Monday night in the Kheragarh police station area of ​​the district. In this, 6 people including husband, wife and son, died. Whereas, 4 people have been injured in the accident, who are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The car driver fled from the spot after the accident. Police said that the car driver was drunk. Search for him is going on. Here, as soon as the news of the accident was received, there was an uproar among the family members.

Kheragarh ACP Mahesh Kumar said that on the Saina-Kheragarh road, Saina's tempo was coming with passengers around 11.30 pm on Monday night. There were ten passengers including the driver in the tempo. Then the car was coming in the opposite direction. On the road, both the vehicles collided head-on near the Deendayal temple. The collision was so severe that the tempo was blown away. There was an outcry.

Also Read : Two killed, one injured in Thane road accidents

ACP Mahesh Kumar said that tempo passenger Jayaprakash, a resident of village Nagla Udaiya of Kheragarh police station, his wife Brajeshdevi, his 12-year-old son Sumit, elderly person Braj Mohan Sharma, tempo driver Bhola resident Ayela and Manoj (30) of Kheragarh died on the spot. Police reached the spot after receiving information. They sent the injured to Community Health Centre. From where the injured were referred to SN Medical College in critical condition. The dead bodies have been sent for postmortem.

The ACP said that the car driver is absconding. Search for him is going on. In the investigation it was revealed that the car driver Bunty had organized a liquor party in Kheragarh with his two companions Pinku and Bania. Leaving both of them in the village, Bunty was going home by car. Driver Bunty was drunk and search is on to catch him. Pinku and Bania have been taken into custody.