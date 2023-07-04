Hazaribagh (Jharkhand): At least six people, including a woman, were killed and two others injured after a car collided with a motorcycle and fell into a well on Tuesday afternoon in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, police said. They said that the mishap took place in the Padma Romi area.

A senior police official said that there was a collision between a Bolero and a Bullet. "After the collision, the car's driver tried to control the vehicle, but he was unable to do it and the car fell inside a well," the official added.

According to the police official, upon receiving information, they reached the accident spot. "We have recovered six bodies from the spot. The bodies are being sent to a government hospital for post-mortem. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained," the official added. He further said that the two injured were admitted to the Sadar Hospital in Hazaribagh, where they are undergoing treatment.

According to the official, the deceased include four men and a child. Earlier, on Tuesday morning, at least nine people were killed and 27 others injured in a freak road accident, involving a container, two-wheelers, and cars, that occurred on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway in the Dhule district of Maharashtra.

