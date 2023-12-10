Ballia (UP): The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against a local leader in this district for allegedly morphing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's face out of a picture and posting it on social media.

Bairia SHO Dharam Veer Singh said a case has been registered against Manoj Kumar Singh, a resident of Karn Chhapra village in the Dokati Thana area, who claims to belong to the BJP. A complaint on this issue was lodged by another local Dhananjay Kumar Singh.

Dhananjay Kumar Singh said a photograph of Adityanath receiving a file from Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra was published in the media. Manoj Kumar Singh edited the picture, removed the chief minister and replaced it with a photograph of himself alongside the chief secretary. He then posted the morphed picture on Facebook on November 22, Dhananjay Kumar Singh said.