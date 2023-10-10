Ayodhya saints demand strict action against AMU students for Hamas support; want name change for varsity
Published: 1 hours ago
Ayodhya saints demand strict action against AMU students for Hamas support; want name change for varsity
Published: 1 hours ago
Ayodhya: Days after Aligarh Muslim University(AMU) students took out a rally in support of Palestine cause on the varsity premises, saints in Ayodhya said those students shuould be tried for treason as the act was tantamount to fueling communal tension in the country.
Expressing their strong displeasure, saints said that those 'anti-national students, who chose to take the side of Palestine instead of condemning Israel, have gone against India which supported the Zionist country. They also demanded that those students should be tried for treason and the name of Aligarh Muslim University should be changed to Bharat Mata University.
Also read: Bajrang Dal protests against Hamas terror in Israel, AMU students voice support for Palestine
Hanumangarhi's chief priest Mahant Raju Das questioned the logic of Aligarh Muslim University students who supported Palestine's terrorist organisation Hamas which brutalised an innocent woman. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the terror act of Hamas which is being supported by Aligarh Muslim University students. This is serious and tantamount to anti-national activity," Das said.
Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, the head of Tapasvi Cantonment, said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi rightly supported Israel. "There are continuous reports of lawlessness in Muslim universities and this is worrying," he said.
Read more: Hindu youth allegedly beaten by Muslim man at AMU; varsity orders probe after video goes viral
Paramhans demanded that the name of Aligarh University be changed to Bharat Mata University. "Strict action should be taken against the students, who indulge in such activities and fine should be imposed on them," Acharya said. He added that anti-national slogans are often raised in Aligarh University which, according to him, has become a base of unwanted activities. The saint demanded exemplary action against those students, so that they do not dare to do this again.