AYODHYA SAINTS DEMAND STRICT ACTION AGAINST AMU STUDENTS FOR HAMAS SUPPORT WANT NAME CHANGE FOR VARSITY

Ayodhya: Days after Aligarh Muslim University(AMU) students took out a rally in support of Palestine cause on the varsity premises, saints in Ayodhya said those students shuould be tried for treason as the act was tantamount to fueling communal tension in the country.

Expressing their strong displeasure, saints said that those 'anti-national students, who chose to take the side of Palestine instead of condemning Israel, have gone against India which supported the Zionist country. They also demanded that those students should be tried for treason and the name of Aligarh Muslim University should be changed to Bharat Mata University.

Hanumangarhi's chief priest Mahant Raju Das questioned the logic of Aligarh Muslim University students who supported Palestine's terrorist organisation Hamas which brutalised an innocent woman. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the terror act of Hamas which is being supported by Aligarh Muslim University students. This is serious and tantamount to anti-national activity," Das said.

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, the head of Tapasvi Cantonment, said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi rightly supported Israel. "There are continuous reports of lawlessness in Muslim universities and this is worrying," he said.