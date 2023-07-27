HINDU YOUTH ALLEGEDLY BEATEN BY MUSLIM MAN AT AMU VARSITY ORDERS PROBE AFTER VIDEO GOES VIRAL

Aligarh: A Hindu youth was allegedly beaten by youths from another community for “refusing to drink alcohol” at the hostel of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh last month. The university administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident after the purported video of the incident went viral on social media.

It is learnt that the youths are not students of the varsity. The video is believed to be from Suleman Hostel at the Aligarh Muslim University. The victim has been identified as Akash, a resident of Maheshpur village. Akash alleged that AMU student leader Farhan Zubairi was asking him to drink alcohol. Akash said that when he refused to drink, Farhan got angry and took him to Suleman Hostel of AMU where he along with his friends beat him up and abused him.

Akash alleged that the accused also snatched his mobile phone. “When I complained to the police, the police locked me along with the accused in the lock-up of the police station,” he said. Akash said that the police released him at eight o'clock in the night after which the accused were also released. The purported video of the incident is also being widely shared on the Internet.

When asked to comment on the matter, AMU proctor Wasim Ali said that they are verifying the authenticity of the video and action will be taken against the guilty as per law if found guilty. Civil Line CO Ashok Kumar said that the two sides are embroiled in a dispute. He said that a case will be registered on merit upon receiving the complaint.

Kumar further clarified that the the two youths are not students of AMU.