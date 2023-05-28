AMU RESEARCH SCHOLAR ALLEGES SEXUAL HARASSMENT BY PROFESSOR

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): A PhD student at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has accused her professor of molestation and harassment. The student lodged a complaint against a Wildlife Department professor in the women's police station. Based on the complaint, the police are investigating the case. But, the AMU professor has termed these allegations as baseless.

The victim research scholar, a resident of Budaun in Uttar Pradesh, alleged that the professor made obscene demands for approving the thesis. The victim told that she had taken admission in AMU in 2017 and was pursuing PhD under the supervision of a senior professor in the Wildlife Department.

Also read: College professor in the dock after purported video shows him making obscene calls to girl student in UP's Jaunpur

The student said in her complaint that she completed her thesis in five years. Six months ago, the guide and other members of the department did not make any comments or suggestions on the thesis. But, after the thesis was submitted her guide refused to sign for the final approval. Hence, the victim student stated in her complaint that she had sent an e mail to the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar complaining about sexual harassment by the professor.

The research scholar said that after passing the GATE exam, she enrolled for research in the Wildlife Department of AMU. The student alleged that the professor kept an evil eye on her and tried to call her privately. She alleged that many times the professor made vulgar comments regarding her dress and physical appearance. She accused the professor of making an obscene proposal for approving the thesis. On the other hand, CO Civil Lines Ashok Kumar Singh said that based on the complaint of the research scholar, a case has been registered. The case is being investigated. According to the CO, the AMU professor has termed these allegations as false.