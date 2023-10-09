Aligarh: Amid worldwide condemnation over Hamas's sudden attack on Israel and India's unstinting support for Israel in one of its biggest crisis in history, a group of students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) came out with support for Palestine cause which is also espoused by the terrorist group.

Hundreds of students demonstrated in support of Palestine at Aligarh Muslim University late on Sunday night. During the protest, the students resorted to sloganeering such as "We stand for Palestine, AMU stands for Palestine." Their move was countered by Bajrang Dal workers, who also protested against the attack on Israel and burnt the effigy of Hamas militiamen.

Significantly, the AMU students support came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support to Israel which was also acknowledged by the Zionist country. AMU students' support for the terrorist organisation has created a controversy.

Protesting AMU students held Israel responsible for alleged atrocities on Palestine. According to them, when Ukraine was attacked, the world which came out in support of Ukraine did not support the Palestine cause.

Student leader Naved Chaudhary said," Palestine has been subjected to oppression. This must stop and AMU students have always raised their voice against atrocities whenever they have taken place in any corner of the world. We condemn the Israeli attack on Palestine." The AMU students also took out a protest march from Dak Point to Baba Syed. Bajrang Dal activists who took exceptions to AMU students' support for Palestine cause, burnt the effigy of Hamas terrorists. The organistion's workers burnt the effigy of Hamas at Dubey Padav Tiraha of Gandhi Park police station area of the city.