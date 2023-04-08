WHAT MODI WILL DO THIS WEEKEND HERE IS THE LIST OF PROJECTS HE WOULD LAUNCH INAUGURATE

Hyderabad: With the Karnataka election just a few days to go, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on a two-day visit to Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and poll-bound Karnataka to launch and lay foundation stones for numerous development projects in the southern states. On Saturday, he will inaugurate the first phase of a new integrated terminal building at Chennai airport, spanning over an area of 2,20,972 sqm, to cater to the growing air traffic in Tamil Nadu. The terminal has been set up at a total cost of Rs 2,437 crore and can handle passenger traffic of 35 million per year.

Additionally, the prime minister will flag off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, connecting Hyderabad and Tirupati, and lay the foundation stone for the AIIMS Bibinagar project and five other national highway projects in Telangana, at a cost of Rs 7,580 crore.

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, which will connect Hyderabad with Tirupati, will be the Vande Bharat train to be started from the state in less than three months. The train is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities by close to three and a half hours. Done at a cost of Rs 720 crore, the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station has been planned with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic station building.

PM Modi will also inaugurate 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city region, providing fast, convenient, and comfortable travel options for commuters. The prime minister will visit Chennai on the same day to inaugurate infrastructure projects at Pallavaram and participate in the 125th annual day celebrations of Ramakrishna Mutt at Vivekanandhar Illam on the Kamarajar Salai.

He will also flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Chennai and Coimbatore at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G R Central Railway Station, making it the first service connecting two Tamil Nadu cities. The train will run on all days except Wednesdays, at a speed of 130 kmph, reducing travel time by 1.20 hours compared to express trains.

On Sunday, PM Modi will visit poll-bound Karnataka to launch an event marking the golden jubilee of Project Tiger at the Bandipur National Park. The prime minister will inaugurate a ‘Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger’ programme and release publications on tiger conservation, declare tiger numbers, and release a summary report of all-India tiger estimation.

Modi will also release a commemorative coin on the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger. During his visit, he will interact with frontline field staff and self-help groups involved in conservation activities and visit Theppakadu Elephant Camp at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu.

The prime minister's visit is aimed at showcasing the government's commitment to development and promoting its achievements in the southern states. It is also seen as an attempt to bolster the party's prospects in the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. In light of Modi's visit, the Chennai police have tightened security measures across the city, and motorists have been advised to plan their journeys to reach their destinations due to elaborate traffic diversions.