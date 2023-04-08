Hyderabad (Telangana) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a visit to Hyderabad today when he will flag off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train. This is the second semi-high-speed express train being launched between the two Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh within a gap of three months.

During his today's visit, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for infrastructural and development projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore to benefit the people of both the Telugu States. He will lay the foundation stone of the Rs 1,350-cr AIIMS Bibinagar and for five National Highway projects at a cost of Rs. 7,850 cr aimed at better road connectivity between the two Telugu States.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station being undertaken at a cost of Rs 720. The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express will reduce travel time between the Telangana capital and the temple town of Tirupati by three and half hours. The first Vande Bharat Express between the two Telugu States is running between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam and was inaugurated over three months ago.

Later in the day, Modi will also address a public meeting at Parade Ground in Hyderabad, sources said. Modi will also take part in several railway projects when he will dedicate to the nation the doubling and electrification of the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar project. The project covering a distance of over 85 km was completed at a cost of nearly Rs. 1,410 crore.

After winding up his visit in Hyderabad, the Prime Minister will leave for Tamil Nadu where he will take part in a number of development programmes. He will inaugurate the new terminal building of the airport in Chennai. He will also flag off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express and take part in the 125th Anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Math, Chennai.