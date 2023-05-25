Hyderabad (Telangana): Nakula Uma Harathi, who secured the all-India third rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination, the results of which were declared on Tuesday, spoke to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview, following her success. An engineering gratuade from Telangana, Uma cleared the exam in her fifth attempt.

What are the past mistakes? How to overcome them?

Initially, I could not understand the pattern of the civil services exam properly. I couldn't find out what kind of syllabus will be given. I could not get a suitable rank due to small mistakes. In the past, the focus was on writing what was learned but I was not thinking in terms of marks. Also, the writing style was not that good. In the previous interview, I answered the questions asked by the board one after another. This time I studied with the aim of getting more marks. I have improved the way of writing answers and presentation of answers in interviews. I used to write two practice tests in a week and send them to my friends to correct my mistakes. This success was possible only because of changing my thinking and perspective on the civils exam

When did you set a goal to achieve civils?

I was aiming for Civils in 2017 after completing my B.Tech (Civil Engineering) at IIT-Hyderabad

Are there any strong reasons for this?

My father Venkateshwarlu is Narayanapet Supritendent of Police I pursued the goal of becoming an IAS to fulfil his wish. That's a strong reason for special emphasis on civils. My brother Sai Vikas secured 12th rank in UPSC IES in 2020 and got a job in CPW, Mumbai. The cooperation of my father and younger brother has been unforgettable in correcting my mistakes and helping me in securing the third rank.

How did you prepare?

I prepared by understanding of the Civils Syllabus and question papers. I collected the necessary information on the internet and prepared in a planned manner. I studied for eight hours a day and I practiced a lot to write the exam smoothly.

What was the optional subject and is there any specific reason for taking it?

Anthropology is my optional subject. I had taken Geography but did not get many marks in it. Even though everyone warned me that it was a risk, I switched to Anthropology and prepared for it.

How was the personality test (interview) conducted?

Along with technical questions, questions were asked on topics of international relations, the Ukraine crisis, BRICS, the Non-Alignment Movement, Tribal Development, and Anthropology. They asked questions based on my profile. They asked me what I have been doing for five years. I said 'I made mistakes and learnt from them'. About the Ukraine issue, they asked, 'Isn't the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Russia? What will happen to that warrant now?' Since Russia is not a member of the International Criminal Court, it does not have much influence. But, I said there might be a little pressure diplomatically.

Could you throw some light on useful books, Resources, Tips for Civils Preparation

All books are available online for preparation of the civil services examination for free. One should increase awareness of national and international issues and events. It is good to read newspapers and note important points. If you need any information, search on the Internet. The necessary items should be printed and preparation should be done accordingly. Especially, the practice test is very important. The practise test is useful for correcting mistakes.

How useful is the training?

I trained in Delhi for a year. Although this training was useful to some extent, I did not want to be there, so I stayed at home and prepared.

What qualities should those aiming for civils develop?

The candidates should understand the exam at every stage. Understanding the test is almost like passing the test. Old question papers should be practiced more. Training is not the only thing. Practice in writing style is very important. We should send the practice test papers written by us to the seniors.

What do you do to overcome stress?

I have failed four times. I played badminton to overcome the pressure. Besides yoga, I occasionally watched movies, read books, and cooked. With all this, I was able to reduce the stress to some extent.

Your suggestions for Civils aspirants?

The youth should set a goal for themselves. Candidates who opt for civils should practice continuously. You need to prepare very well for the exam. What kind of questions will be in the exam? The test should be understood. Special attention should be given to the previous question papers. It is better to read as much as you can. Work hard. Don't be disappointed if you fail the exam. Everyone successful in every field can be inspired in some way. Don't worry if you fail once or twice. So far civils should be taken with the help of those who have achieved and be careful not to make mistakes. Care should also be taken in the selection of optional subjects. Otherwise, you may not score as many marks as you want. It is good to read and practice every day. Ten hours should be devoted to study every day. Make it a habit to write a practice test on the topics read weekly. No matter how many times you fail an exam, it should not be considered a failure. It is very important to get support from family members at times like these.