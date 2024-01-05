Hyderabad (Telangana): A 19-month-old child died upon being run over by a school bus in Habsiguda, Hyderabad on Thursday morning, police said. The bus driver was booked in a case of causing death due to negligence, the police said. The bus helper, M. Rani, was also booked for failing to alert the driver about the girl.

The incident reportedly occurred when the child, identified as Jewalanna Midhun, accompanied to board her brother to bus. The incident occurred at around 8:10 am. According to police," Driver without seeing the child, moved the bus that hit her and the girl fell under the bus and died."

The body has been moved to the Gandhi Hospital. "This incident took place in the morning at 8:10am in the Habsiguda, Street no:8. A case will be registered, The father of the girl has lodged a complaint. Driver is in our custody, " Police added. Further details awaited.

Earlier this week, a 33-year-old man died on the spot when the bike he was riding collided with a car at Mitra Hills road in Hyderabad on Monday.