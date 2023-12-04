Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday dissolved the state's second Legislative Assembly following the polls held to elect the third Assembly.

"Consequent to the resolution dated 03.12.2023 of the Council of Ministers recommending the dissolution of the Second Legislative Assembly of Telangana State, the Governor dissolved the Second Legislative Assembly of Telangana State in the exercise of the powers conferred on her under ... of the Constitution of India with effect from the afternoon of December 3 on the advice of Council of Ministers," a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

Meanwhile, state Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj and senior Election Commission officials called on the Governor and submitted the notification containing names of elected members to the Legislative Assembly as per the provisions of the Representation of People Act.