Hyderabad: In a landmark move aimed at bolstering Hyderabad's infrastructure, the Telangana state government has unveiled an ambitious budget of Rs. 69,100 crores for the city's metro rail network. The third phase of expansion is set to cover an extensive distance of 278 km, signalling a major stride in the city's public transportation system.

Addressing the pressing concerns of floods and traffic congestion, the Council of Ministers has given its nod to the construction of eight new metro lines along the city's length, along with four additional lines in the outer regions. The primary objective of this expansion is to alleviate traffic congestion and meet the increasing demands for reliable and efficient transportation in the rapidly growing metropolis.

While addressing the media, K.T. Rama Rao, IT Minister of Telangana said, "Our government aims to transform Hyderabad into a cosmopolitan hub, capable of accommodating its ever-increasing population and industries. We would also seek financial help from the Centre for the Metro Rail expansion."

To transform this vision into reality, a substantial investment of Rs. 69,000 crores has been earmarked for the next three to four years, ensuring a large-scale expansion of the metro with well-defined proposals. Among the noteworthy projects are the laying of the foundation stone for a new 31 km metro line from Rayadurg to Shamshabad Airport, which will significantly enhance connectivity in the area.

In a ground breaking move, Hyderabad will witness the construction of a double-decker metro line from Jubilee Bus Stand to Tumkunta. This unique project will feature vehicles on one level and metro trains on the other, promising a seamless and innovative transportation solution for commuters.

Several other crucial routes are also under consideration for expansion, including a double-decker road from Patni to Kandlakoya. Additionally, plans are underway to establish new metro lines connecting Isnapur to Miyapur, LB Nagar via Hayathnagar to Pedda Amberpet, Uppal to Bibi Nagar in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Kottur to Shadnagar, and Uppal to ECIL Crossroad.

The Chief Minister of Telangana, KCR, has emphasized the need for comprehensive proposals from the Metro Rail Authority and municipal departments. He called for immediate submission of these proposals to the government, underscoring the urgency and importance of the metro expansion project.

With this monumental metro rail expansion plan, Hyderabad is poised to reinforce its position as a cosmopolitan hub, catering to the needs and aspirations of its vast population. The improved connectivity and modern transportation system will not only ease traffic congestion but also foster economic growth and development across the city and its surrounding areas.

