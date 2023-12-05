Revanth Reddy to be new Telangana CM; oath-taking on Thursday

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Revanth Reddy will be the new Chief Minister of the state. This was announced by senior Congress leader KC Venugopal at a press briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Revanth Reddy would take oath at a ceremony in Telangana's capital Hyderabad on Thursday, December 7. "Congress president (Mallikarjun Kharge) has decided to appoint Revanth Reddy as leader of Congress Legislature Party in Telangana," said C Venugopal, who was flanked Telangana Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakare and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Venugopal also asserted that the Congress "will recognise all leaders in Telangana". "This will not be one-man show, Congress will go as a team," added KC Venugopal, who is the Congress General Secretary.

Congress led by Revanth Reddy wrested power from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana by winning 64 seats in the 119-member House. Revanth Reddy was elected as an MLA from the Kodangal constituency. Venugopal further said that the details of the swearing-in ceremony will be shared later.

Revanth Reddy campaigned not only in constituencies in Kodangal and Kamareddy where he challenged outgoing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar rao, but also addressed election rallies across the state. Reddy addressed 55 public meetings in various constituencies to improve the party’s prospects.The TPCC chief reached out to disgruntled leaders in the BRS and the BJP and invited them to join the Congress. He also succeeded in persuading the central leadership to give them tickets despite facing opposition from within the party. Though Revanth Reddy is considered an outsider by a section of veteran Congress leaders, even his critics within the party admit that his hard work played a key role in the grand old party's victory.