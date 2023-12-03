TPCC president Revanth Reddy dedicates Congress victory to Telangana martyrs
Published: 50 minutes ago
Hyderabad: "On December 3, 2009, Srikanta Chary was martyred in the Telangana State movement. On December 3, the people of Telangana restored democracy. Thanks to the people of Telangana for this verdict. Congress got an opportunity to fulfil the aspirations of the Telangana people," said TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.
He recalled that the Bharat Jodo Yatra lasted for 21 days in Telangana while Rahul Gandhi inspired us through the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Similarly, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have deep connections with Telangana. Rahul Gandhi patted me and Bhatti Vikramarka on the back and encouraged us. This success was possible with the cooperation of party seniors. We dedicate this victory to the martyrs who lost their lives in the Telangana movement. We will restore democracy in Telangana. We will protect human rights in Telangana," he said while addressing the media after the party's victory.
He said that KTR welcomed the victory of Congress and he also welcomed KTR's response to Congress's victory. He urged the opposition to cooperate with the ruling party and said all parties would be invited to the swearing-in ceremony. He assured that the party would implement the six guarantees promised by the party in the poll manifesto. He further stated that they will take Telangana Jana Samithi President Prof Kodandaram's advice and suggestions.
"People gave a clear mandate. I hope BRS will cooperate. All parties should come together to promote democracy. We will change the name of Pragati Bhavan to Baba Ambedkar Saheb Praja Bhavan. Henceforth, Pragati Bhavan will become Praja Bhavan. Thanks to Telangana Congress party affairs in-charge Manik Rao Thackeray and other AICC secretaries who led the party to victory.''