TPCC president Revanth Reddy addressing the media in Hyderabad after the victory of party in Assembly polls

Hyderabad: "On December 3, 2009, Srikanta Chary was martyred in the Telangana State movement. On December 3, the people of Telangana restored democracy. Thanks to the people of Telangana for this verdict. Congress got an opportunity to fulfil the aspirations of the Telangana people," said TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

He recalled that the Bharat Jodo Yatra lasted for 21 days in Telangana while Rahul Gandhi inspired us through the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Similarly, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have deep connections with Telangana. Rahul Gandhi patted me and Bhatti Vikramarka on the back and encouraged us. This success was possible with the cooperation of party seniors. We dedicate this victory to the martyrs who lost their lives in the Telangana movement. We will restore democracy in Telangana. We will protect human rights in Telangana," he said while addressing the media after the party's victory.

He said that KTR welcomed the victory of Congress and he also welcomed KTR's response to Congress's victory. He urged the opposition to cooperate with the ruling party and said all parties would be invited to the swearing-in ceremony. He assured that the party would implement the six guarantees promised by the party in the poll manifesto. He further stated that they will take Telangana Jana Samithi President Prof Kodandaram's advice and suggestions.