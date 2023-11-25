TELANGANA ASSEMBLY POLLS PRIYANKA GANDHI REITERATES IMPLEMENTATION OF SIX GUARANTEES

Khammam (Telangana): AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who arrived in the state for a two-day visit, made a whirlwind tour of the combined Khammam district. She took part in road shows in Khammam, Paleru and Satthupalli constituencies. She asked what was the purpose of giving Telangana when people belonging to all walks of life suffered severely under the BRS tenure.

Priyanka Gandhi reiterated that the six guarantees declared by the Congress party for the welfare of poor people will be implemented without fail. She assured that the party will take responsibility for the implementation of those guarantees. She criticised the BRS government for failing to implement the promises made to the people in the elections.

She reminded that the promise of a loan waiver to farmers was not implemented. She further stated that the unemployed are facing difficulties due to the leakage of question papers in TSPSC exams. She asked what is the future of the students, who fought for a separate state. "Many people sacrificed their lives for a separate Telangana. If a strong government was formed the aspirations of the people of Telangana would have been fulfilled. People hoped that the government would distribute the wealth of Telangana to them, but in vain. We will take responsibility for implementing six guarantees announced by the Congress," Priyanka Gandhi said.